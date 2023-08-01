Assam DGP directs Darrang Police to take action against arms training at school

Mangaldoi, Aug 1: A day after the video of a training programme of Rastriya Bajrang Dal at a school in Darrang district of Mangaldoi, Assam has gone viral on social media, Assam DGP GP Singh has directed the Darrang police to register a case under appropriate sections of law and investigate the matter and take lawful action.

As per sources, a four day state level training programme of Rastriya Bajrang Dal ( Togadiya faction ) has ended on Sunday at the Mangaldai Maharishi Vidya Mandir campus here at Gerimari. A large number of cadres from twenty eight districts across the State took part in the programme where they were imparted training on fire arms, bows and arrows, swords etc. in addition to martial arts and other relevant training for commando war fares. The organisation’s leaders Manoj Singh, Dinesh Kalita and Subrata Das while attending the training programme advocated for a special law to deal with “love jihad”. They also voiced the opinion for making India a "Hindu nation". They appealed to the State government to introduce a strict law against “love jihad”, failure of which may lead to protests.

On being asked about the training programme over phone to the officer-in-charge of Mangaldai Police Station they denied any knowledge about such training programme. Following the end of the training programme the organisation also took out a rally in the afternoon.

The video that emerged on social media showed that youths were training with arms which led to a heated debate on the use of arms for a training programme in schools. Taking cognisance of the matter DGP Singh in a tweet instructed the Darrang Police to take up the matter for investigation.



