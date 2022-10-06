Assam: Devotees drown upon rising water level in Gabharu river

Guwahati, Oct 06: In a shocking incident, several people drowned during the immersion of Goddess Durga in Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

However, the devotees were rescued as locals raced to the site to save the people who had drowned in the river.

According to reports, the event occurred near the Gabharu River in Missamari, where the water level surged during immersion.

Following the four-day Durga Puja event, the people proceeded to bid farewell to Goddess Durga in the immersion. As the water level rose, several individuals drowned in the Gabharu river

Meanwhile, seven people have been killed and several others are feared missing following a flash flood in the Mal river at Malbazar in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district while local Durga Puja organisers assembled at the river bank for the immersion of the Durga idols on the occasion of Dussehra.

According to reports, several people assembled at the Mal river bank at 9 p.m. to witness the process of immersion, when the flash flood swept several people.

The administration immediately stopped the immersion of idols there, and nearly 40 people have been rescued so far.