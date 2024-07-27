Assam detention centre lacks adequate facilities: SC

Guwahati, July 27: The Supreme Court on Friday said, Assam’s detention centre lacks adequate water supply, sanitation facilities and proper toilets. The top court highlighted a “sorry state of affairs” of the state’s detention centre.

A bench led by Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih referred to a report submitted by the Secretary of the Assam Legal Services Authority regarding the detention centre in Matial, Assam.

Based on the report submitted, the Bench said in its order, “We find that the facilities are very poor in the sense there is no adequate water supply, there are no proper sanitation systems, there are no proper toilets. The report does not speak about the facility of food and medical health.”

During the May 16 hearing, the Supreme Court noted that the Centre should promptly initiate measures to deport 17 declared foreigners detained at the Matial detention centre. In the recent hearing, the bench remarked, "Such a sorry state of affairs”. There is no water supply, inadequate toilets, and insufficient medical facilities. What standard of care are you providing?"

Representing the petitioner, Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, said that the deportation centre houses 3,000 people. He noted, "I reviewed the report, and it repeatedly states that information has been provided. They need to visit the site and speak with the people, similar to what the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India did."

In response, the Court directed the Secretary of the Assam State Legal Service Authority to conduct an additional visit to the detention centre. This visit should assess facilities detailed in the as well as the hygiene of the kitchen and the quality and quantity of food served there.

The top court further ordered the Secretary to submit a fresh report within three weeks and posted the matter for hearing in September.