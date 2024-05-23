Assam: Detainee dies in police custody in Lakhimpur; IC suspended

Guwahati, May 23: Following the mysterious death of a detainee under police custody, the in-charge (IC) of the Khelmati Police Station in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has been placed under suspension. This was informed by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Thursday.

In a post on his official X handle, the DGP informed that IC Dipankar Changmai, along with an on-duty sentry at the time of the incident, has been placed under suspension.

He further stated that an independent inquiry has been ordered by the Additional SP of Biswanath into the matter.

“Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District, North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident. 2. Independent Enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law & directions of NHRC/AHRC are being followed 4. DIG NR has been directed to proceed to Khelmati immediately,” post on Assam DGP’s X handle reads.

Reference death in police custody at Khelmati OP District North Lakhimpur - 1. IC of Khelmati OP has been placed under suspension along with on duty sentry at time of incident. 2. Independent Enquiry has been ordered by Addl SP Biswanath. 3. All mandatory provisions of law &… — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) May 23, 2024

According to reports, tensions prevailed in Lakhimpur following the death of a detainee inside the Khemati Police Station on Wednesday night, leading to widespread outrage.



It is learned that the deceased accused, Arsabh Ali (42), was reportedly detained by the police in connection with a mobile theft. However, the accused suddenly fell ill inside the police station premises and collapsed on the floor, which subsequently led to his death.