Assam: Deplorable condition of NH-6 irks Cachar residents

Silchar, Oct 10: The deplorable condition of National Highway-6 connecting Barak Valley with the state capital is now way beyond explanation as the worsening condition saw a closure of vehicular movements for the fifth day on Monday.

Concerned with the plight, echoing the woes of the people of Barak Valley, the Silchar District Congress committee along with the Katigorah and Kalain Block Congress committee reached out to the Cachar District Administration with the plea to initiate measures for an immediate solution.

In a memorandum to the Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, the Congress delegation mentioned the dire strait of the National Highway No. 06 (Kalain-Malidhar Road), which serves as a lifeline for the Barak Valley region and connects southern Assam and other adjoining states with the rest of the country.

“The road has become virtually non-motorable, hindering the movement of vehicles transporting essential commodities and, more critically, ambulances carrying patients in need of urgent medical attention. Lives are at stake and the economic well being of our region is under severe threat due to this deplorable condition. Considering the gravity of the situation, we hereby issue an ultimatum of 07 days to initiate and complete the repair and maintenance work on National Highway No. 06. The lives and livelihoods of thousands of people depend on this road, and the current situation is unacceptable and the failure to respond to the plea would compel us to launch massive democratic agitation in the coming days,” the Congress leaders including Katigorah MLA Khalil Uddin Mazumder stated in the memorandum.

Further, they urged the administration to take necessary steps for restoration of Silchar- Kalain Road also.

Meanwhile, Cachar District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha while talking to The Assam Tribune said that the work to repair the road will begin on Tuesday.