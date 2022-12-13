Assam: Department of School Education directs PGTs to teach primary classes

Guwahati, Dec 13: In an important instruction issued by the Department of School Education, it has been directed that all subject teachers in school will be engaged compulsorily to teach in lower classes to teach in lower classes.

The decision has been taken keeping in view the interest of the students and in consideration of the recommendation of the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP)

As per the memorandum issued by the Department of School Education, it is observed that that the schools are having sufficient post graduate teachers as teaching staffs in the amalgamated or upgraded secondary level schools.

Even, the standard of the courses and the syllabus are also being upgraded to national and global standard for competitive readiness of the students.

"Henceforth, in super-session of all earlier orders, the post graduate teachers shall extend their teaching services from Class Vl to Class Xll in all the Secondary Schools of the State," the order stated.

It has also directed that, the head of the institutions of the respective secondary schools shall allocate classes to all the teachers in the school and particularly the post graduate teachers, accordingly.

The directive was issued by Dr. Bijoya Chaudhary, Secretary, Department of School Education on December 12, 2022.The decision has been taken by the department of education in the interest of improving the quality of education in the state.

