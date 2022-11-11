Assam Dengue Scare: Cachar district on alert; adopts awareness measures

Silchar, Nov 11: With the wide spread of Dengue across many parts of the state, the Cachar district administration has been on the alert and making all preparations to combat the disease.

According to sources while a student of the Silchar Medical College and Hospital is reported to suffering from fever, the authorities of the hospital have sent his blood samples for confirmation if he is affected by dengue.

Dr Bhaskar Gupta, Vice Principal of the hospital informed The Assam Tribune on Thursday that the student from MBBS third year has a travel history of returning from Rajasthan and had fever.

However, while his vitals are stable, blood sample has been sent for tests and the report is awaited.

On the other hand, Dr Ashutosh Barman, Joint Director of Health Services Cachar informed that all kinds of measures to generate awareness and identifying mosquito breeding source detection is being done.

He claimed that so far there has been no cases reported of persons from Dengue affected districts coming into the Cachar district.

Officials of the District Health Department in Karimganj are also keeping close watch on the developments and measures are being taken to face any surge in dengue cases in the district.