Assam: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to attend 21st convocation of Tezpur University
Guwahati, Dec 31: The Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, will visit Assam on Sunday on the occasion of the 21st convocation ceremony at Tezpur University.
Taking to the microblogging site, ‘X’ Singh stated that he will interact with the students of Tezpur University during their convocation and is looking forward to it.
Along with the Defence Minister, the Corps Commander of Gajraj Corps and several civil and military dignitaries will be present during the event.
