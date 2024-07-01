Assam: Deer rescued from floodwaters in Behali

Biswanath, July 1: A deer was successfully rescued from the floodwaters near Kaziranga National Park by a group of local youths early Monday morning. The animal was found at the Rangsali Dalani Nikamulia Ghat in Behali, where it had been swept away due to incessant rains causing severe flooding in the area.

The deer was first spotted around 8 a.m. by a group of youths who noticed it struggling to take shelter near the ghat. They promptly rescued the animal and contacted both the Behali Police and the forest department for further assistance.

Upon receiving information, the forest department arrived at the scene. They took charge of the deer and provided the necessary care to nurse it back to health.