Assam: Deer dies after being hit by bike in Biswanath

Biswanath, July 6: As Kaziranga National Park submerges in floodwaters triggered by incessant rainfall, several wild animals have come out of the park in search of a safe place.

Amidst this, a deer tragically died while crossing the road on a national highway in Biswanath after being hit by a two-wheeler.

According to initial information, one Papu Karki was heading towards Behali from Biswanath on a motorcycle, bearing the registration number AS12 S 1753, when a deer suddenly came on his path on National Highway No. 15 in Bihpuri. The deer succumbed to its injuries on the spot after being hit by the vehicle, while Papu sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Locals urge immediate measures to control the speed of vehicles commuting through the national highway to prevent such incidents during these difficult times.