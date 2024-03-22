Assam: Decomposed body of minor girl recovered in Raha

Raha, Mar 22: In a shocking incident, the decomposed body of a minor girl was recovered from a beetal nut garden at Monipurtoop village under Raha police station on Friday morning.

The minor girl, between the ages of 12 and 14, was first spotted by locals in the area.



However, the identity of the deceased girl has not been established yet.



It is assumed that someone killed the girl and dumped her in such an abandoned place. However, there were no injury marks on the body, which was recovered in a decomposed state.



Since the identity of the minor could not be found, the police have only registered a case of death and are interrogating the local people.



The police have started an investigation into how and under what circumstances the minor died.

