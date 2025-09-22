Assam declares September 22–23 dry days to honour Late Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Sept 22: As a mark of respect to the legendary musician, singer, actor, and filmmaker Late Shri Zubeen Garg, the Assam Government has declared September 22 and 23 as Dry Days across the state.

This decision comes in continuation of the extended state mourning announced until Tuesday, following the untimely demise of the iconic artiste, whose immense contributions to Assam’s music and film industry made him a beloved figure across generations.

According to an official notification issued by the Governor’s Office, all categories of licensed liquor establishments will remain closed for the two-day period, under sub-rule (a) of Rule 326 of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016.

The Excise Department has instructed strict adherence to the notification and urged all establishments to honour the memory of Zubeen Garg by complying fully.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to social media to inform about the development.

"As a mark of respect to #BelovedZubeen and in line with the government's decision to extend state mourning till the 23rd September, Government of Assam has declared DRY DAYS across the state on the 22nd and 23rd," he wrote on a micro-blogging website.

The notification also reaffirms the state’s commitment to preserving the dignity of those who shaped Assam’s rich cultural legacy.

The order applies to:

• IMFL/Beer/Country Spirit manufactories

• Wholesale warehouses

• IMFL/Beer/Country Spirit retail ‘OFF’ and ‘ON’ shops

• Clubs, bars, and all other licensed premises