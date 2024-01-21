Assam declares holiday for educational institutes on Jan 22 for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Guwahati, Jan 21: In anticipation of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, the Assam government announced the closure of all educational institutes, including schools, colleges, and universities across the state.

Earlier, it was announced that all education institutes across the state will remain closed till 2:30 p.m. on January 22, 2024. However, the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma later announced that educational institutes would remain closed for the whole day on account of the consecration ceremony.

“All educational institutions, including government schools, colleges, and universities, will remain closed for the entire day tomorrow. I also appeal to the private educational institutions to remain closed tomorrow. People of Assam, including MLAs have participated in the Swachhta Abhiyan in many religious places, including temples, mosques, churches,” CM Sarma said.

Meanwhile, all State Government offices will observe a half-holiday till 2:30 p.m. on January 22. The Assam CM has requested all private establishments to halt operations during the ceremony so that the employees can witness the auspicious occasion.