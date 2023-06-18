85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Deadly road accident kills three at Kakopathar

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Deadly road accident kills three at Kakopathar
Representational Image | PTI Image 

Guwahati, Jun 18: A tragic road accident killed three youths on Saturday night. The incident took place in Assam’s Kakopathar, Tinsukia district.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred after a Tata Magic carrying passengers collided into an oncoming motorcycle which killed one individual on the spot, while two others later succumbed to their injuries.

The three youths were identified as Manasjyoti Buragohain, Rupam Chutia and Santanu Phukan.

The Assam Tribune


