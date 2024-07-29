Assam: Dead infant found floating in Margherita

Margherita, Jul 29: A shocking incident has come to light in Assam’s Margherita sub-division, where a dead new-born baby was found in the Tirap River on Monday.

The incident unfolded in Tinisuti Lungsai village No. 2 under Kumsai Panchayat.



The locals of the area spotted the dead infant flowing into the river and immediately informed the police.



Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the dead body for a postmortem.



Sensation prevailed in the area over how anyone can dump a new-born baby in the river.

