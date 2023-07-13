85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Dead body recovered from ditch in Bokakhat

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Dead body recovered from ditch in Bokakhat
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Bokakhat, Jul 13: A dead body was found in a ditch in National Highway 37 of Bokakhat town in Golaghat district of Assam on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Niren Sharma of Naharjan Tinali area in Bokakhat.

As per sources, locals first spotted the dead body floating in the ditch and later informed the authorities.

On receiving information Bokakhat Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. An investigation has also been initiated regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

