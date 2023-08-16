Assam: Dead body of youth swept away in river recovered

Biswanath Chariali, Aug 16: In a tragic incident a youth allegedly went missing on Wednesday while bathing in the Burhigang river at Fatikabasti in Biswanath.

The youth along with his four other associates went to bath after which he was swept away by current of the river.

The missing youth has been identified as Shashank Kataki of Dagaon.

Following the tragic incident, SDRF team initiated a search operation today and recovered the dead body of the youth.

It may be mentioned that there were several injury marks on the deceased body.

Furthermore, family members and locals suspected the incident as a murder.

Meanwhile, police arrested the deceased youth’s associates and started an investigation regarding the matter.