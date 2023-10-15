Assam: Dead body of missing man found in Biswanath

Biswanath, Oct 15: In a tragic incident, the dead body of a missing man was recovered in Assam’s Biswanath district on Sunday.

As per sources, locals noticed the body floating in the Golia River.

The deceased has been identified as Bhola Bora, aged 60, of Bamgaon, Biswanath.

It may be mentioned that the man was missing for three days.

Meanwhile, upon receiving information, local police reached the spot and started an investigation.