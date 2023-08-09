Assam: Dead body of husband and wife recovered in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Aug 9: Tensed situation prevailed after the recovery of the dead bodies of husband and wife in Hailakandi district on Wednesday.

Local people recovered the dead bodies from their house at Lalapur village under Lala circle of Hailakandi district at around 9 am today.

The deceased have been identified as Faras Uddin Barbhuiya and his wife Monowara Begum.

Faras Uddin is a retired headmaster of Dhanipur ME School of the area.

Upon receiving information top police officials rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the SK Roy Civil Hospital for post mortem.