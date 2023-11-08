Assam: Dead body of newly born baby recovered near National Highway 15

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 8: In a tragic incident, the dead body of an infant was recovered near National Highway 15 under the Biswanath Sadar police station on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. and the workers of the Sakomatha Tea Estate found the dead infant near the National Highway.

Upon receiving information, Biswanath Chariali Sadar police, along with the magistrate, reached the spot and recovered the body.

Furthermore, an investigation has been initiated into the matter.