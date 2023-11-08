85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Dead body of newly born baby recovered near National Highway 15

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Dead body of newly born baby recovered near National Highway 15
X

AT Photo

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 8: In a tragic incident, the dead body of an infant was recovered near National Highway 15 under the Biswanath Sadar police station on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 2 p.m. and the workers of the Sakomatha Tea Estate found the dead infant near the National Highway.

Upon receiving information, Biswanath Chariali Sadar police, along with the magistrate, reached the spot and recovered the body.

Furthermore, an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X