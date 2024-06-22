Assam: Dead body found floating inside college premises in Jorhat

Jorhat, Jun 22:A dead body of a missing person was found inside the premises of an institute in the Jorhat district of Assam on Saturday.

As per sources, the dead body was found floating in a pond inside the premises of the institute.



Locals in the area spotted the body and immediately informed the police.



According to information received, the deceased has been identified as Kapil Bora, who had been missing since Friday evening.



Meanwhile, the cause of the person’s death is yet to be established and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

