Assam: Dead bodies of 2 minor boys recovered in Doomdooma

Guwahati, Jul 14: In a tragic incident dead bodies of two minors were found at a riverbank in Doomdooma under Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Biraj Munda and Rahul Munda

According to reports the duo went for a bath in the river on July 12 and went missing since that day.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning a local spotted the lifeless bodies of the boys and informed the authorities about the matter.

On receiving the information police reached the spot and took the bodies for post-mortem.