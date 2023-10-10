Assam dancer represents India at Tiranga Yatra in Pattaya

Hailakandi, Oct 10: In a proud moment for the people of Assam, an Odissi and Manipuri dancer of the state, Madhuchhanda Dutta Choudhury, from Barak Valley, now based at Guwahati, recently participated in a mega event of Tiranga Yatra held at Pattaya city in Thailand representing India.

Madhuchhanda, a Physics teacher by profession is the co-founder of Ninad, a socio-cultural organisation and also the head of Ninad Gurukul of Silchar.

In a special event organised by Indo-Thai News and Indian community in Thailand to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, she regaled and captivated audience with her scintillating presentation of 'Ganesh Vandana' in Odissi style.

On return to the native state, she expressed her deep gratitude to the mentors Dona Ganguly, wife of former skipper of Indian cricket team Saurav Ganguly and Raghunath Das for providing an opportunity to represent India in such a prestigious platform of glory.

"I have also been entrusted the responsibility of working as an ambassador for promoting the Indian culture particularly Assam's cultural glory in various countries and also to promote bilateral cultural affairs between Thailand and India", she said to The Assam Tribune.