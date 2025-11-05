Assam dairy, livestock conclave calls for tech upgrade, rural growth

Guwahati, Nov 5: A two-day conclave focused on strengthening Assam’s dairy, livestock, and cooperative sectors concluded on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan, marking a significant step toward boosting rural entrepreneurship and sustainable growth.

Organised under the initiative of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the event brought together experts, policymakers, academics, and industry practitioners to exchange ideas and explore innovative strategies for sectoral development, an official statement said.

The second day featured thematic sessions and a keynote lecture that delved into advancing dairy technology, enhancing livestock management, and fostering sustainable poultry production.

Participants underscored the urgent need to modernise dairy infrastructure, integrate technology-driven practices, and strengthen the start-up ecosystem to create fresh opportunities for rural youth and women entrepreneurs.

Speakers also highlighted the vital role of financing institutions such as NABARD and MSME in supporting sustainable, dairy-based enterprises and ensuring long-term growth across Assam’s rural economy.

A lead lecture on the 'Status of Livestock Sector in Assam' was delivered by Jayanta Kumar Goswami, director, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Assam, who provided an overview of the sector's current landscape, its challenges and emerging opportunities.

He highlighted that livestock and allied activities play a vital role in enhancing rural livelihoods, ensuring nutritional security and empowering women, particularly among smallholder and marginal farmers.

Speakers stressed on the importance of bio-security measures and hygienic meat processing systems to promote viable and safe piggery ventures in the state.

The potential of the piggery sector as a major contributor to rural income and nutrition security was strongly advocated.

Experts emphasised the need to adopt scientific breeding and sustainable fodder systems to increase the productivity of goat and sheep farming in rural areas.

The session on poultry development addressed issues related to backyard and commercial poultry farming, feed efficiency, hatchery management and bio-security.

It also highlighted the need to strengthen local poultry breeds, improve market linkages and expand cold chain infrastructure to ensure profitability and sustainability in the sector.





-PTI