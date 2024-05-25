Assam: Dacoity along Silchar-Kalain road, three arrested in Cachar

Silchar, May 25: In a significant development, the Cachar Police arrested three people accused of being involved in an incident of dacoity on the Silchar Kalain road.

Sources informed that six persons were returning to Silchar from Shillong when they faced threats from a gang of six dacoits who gheraoed them with sharp weapons around 3:30 am and looted their mobile phones, gold ornaments, and cash worth Rs 10,000.



Eventually, the victims rushed to the Bhangarpar Police outpost and lodged a complaint.



Based on the complaint, police began an investigation, and soon, one vehicle was intercepted and three people were arrested.



Later, during interrogation, the accused trio, who were identified by the complainants, admitted to committing the crime.



The police informed that efforts are being made to recover the looted items.

