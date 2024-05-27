86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Dacoit killed in police firing in Hailakandi

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Dacoit killed in police firing in Hailakandi
AT Photo

Hailakandi, May 27: In yet another incident of police firing, a notorious dacoit was shot dead while attempting to flee police custody in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Monday.

According to initial information, the notorious dacoit, identified as Afzal Hussain Barbhuiya alias Laal, attempted to flee from the clutches of police on Kalibari Road. The police had to open fire at him to foil his escaping bid.

The injured dacoit was then rushed to SK Roy Civil Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, sources said.

