Assam: Cyclone ‘Remal’ claims life of student in Morigaon

Guwahati, May 28: Strong winds and incessant rainfall triggered by Cyclone ‘Remal’ left a trail of destruction across Assam, claiming the life of a student and leaving several others injured on Tuesday.

According to reports, a 17-year-old student lost his life in Morigaon district after a huge tree uprooted and reportedly fell on the tempo in which he was travelling to school this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kaushik Bordoloi Amphi.

Earlier, 12 students sustained injuries when a large eucalyptus tree fell on a school bus carrying them in Dhekiajuli.

Taking to X handle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Cyclone Remal has affected Assam, causing storms in many areas. Tragically, a student, Kausik Bordoloi Amphi (17), died in Marigaon, and 12 students were injured in Dekhiajuli due to falling trees. In Guwahati,Uprooted trees in places like Cotton University and Jyoti Chitraban caused no damage to people or buildings. Power supply is disrupted in lower Assam, including Guwahati. We are monitoring the situation and request everyone to stay indoors until the situation stabilizes.”

