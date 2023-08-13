85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Cyclist killed in train accident in Jagiroad

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Cyclist killed in train accident in Jagiroad
Guwahati, August 13: In a tragic incident, a cyclist was allegedly killed in a train accident in Jagiroad Railway crossing in Assam on the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Shah who was a resident of Natun Gaon area.

Reportedly the incident occurred when a train was in the process of traversing the crossing.

Police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports.

The Assam Tribune


Similar Posts
X