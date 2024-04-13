Assam: CRPF jawan 'shoots' himself dead in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, Apr 13: In a shocking incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan in Assam’s Hailakandi district died by suicide on Saturday.

The jawan identified as Badeshwar Rai reportedly shot himself to death with his own service rifle at the temporary Panchgram camp of the CRPF in Hailakandi.



The exact reason behind this extreme step has not been known yet.



Furthermore, the body of the deceased has been sent for a postmortem, and an investigation has been initiated in connection with the case.

