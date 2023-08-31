Assam: CRPF jawan found hanging inside camp

Guwahati, Aug 31: In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was allegedly found hanging inside the Jagiroad camp of Guwahati, on Thursday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Bipin Chandra Roy, of 128 Battalion of the CRPF.

According to reports, the CRPF jawan allegedly died by suicide but the reason behind him taking this extreme step is not known yet.

Upon receiving information, local police along with senior officials of CRPF reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.