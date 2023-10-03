Assam: CRPF jawan dies by suicide in Karimganj

Guwahati, Oct 3: In a tragic incident, a jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly died by suicide as he shot himself with his service rifle at Camp-10 during his duty hours in Ratabari area of Karimganj district.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Ajay Singh aged 53.

Following the incident, the officials of CRPF rushed the body to a hospital for post-mortem and also initiated an investigation into the matter.