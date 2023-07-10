85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam CRPF Jawan dies by suicide in Jharkhand

By The Assam Tribune
Assam CRPF Jawan dies by suicide in Jharkhand
X

Representational image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, July 10: In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Tezpur district of Assam allegedly died by suicide in Jharkhand on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Pranjal Nath who was a resident of Pithakhowa area in Tezpur.

Reportedly, the incident took place at 112 battalion of CRPF headquarter at Chianki in Jharkhand at around 3 am.

Nath allegedly shot himself with his service rifles at his office. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam CRPF Jawan dies by suicide in Jharkhand

Guwahati, July 10: In a tragic incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Tezpur district of Assam allegedly died by suicide in Jharkhand on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Pranjal Nath who was a resident of Pithakhowa area in Tezpur.

Reportedly, the incident took place at 112 battalion of CRPF headquarter at Chianki in Jharkhand at around 3 am.

Nath allegedly shot himself with his service rifles at his office. However, the exact reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X