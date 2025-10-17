Assam cracks down on quackery, 22 fake doctors arrested statewide in 2025

Guwahati, Oct 17: At least 22 fake doctors have been arrested in Assam since the formation of the Anti-Quackery & Vigilance Cell earlier this year. Rural and semi-urban areas, as well as tea garden regions where access to proper healthcare remains limited, have become hotspots for these unqualified practitioners.

According to Dr. Abhijit Neog, Anti-Quackery & Vigilance Officer, 11.01 per cent of deaths in Assam involve patients who received medical attention from quacks prior to their death. The all-India average is even higher, at 19.8 per cent, as per a report from the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

“Fake doctors continue to thrive in Assam due to the lack of effective verification, reporting, and enforcement mechanisms,” Dr Neog said, who has played a key role in identifying and apprehending over 61 such individuals across the State. “Even when people suspect a practitioner’s credentials, they often don’t know which authority to approach. Moreover, district-level health authorities, such as the Joint Directors of Health Services, have not been proactive in enforcing the Clinical Establishments Act (CEA).”

He cited a recent case in Nagaon where a fake doctor was granted permission to operate a clinic with five specialties under the CEA, allegedly with approval from the local health office.

Dr Neog emphasized that rural and semi-urban areas, where public awareness is low and government medical facilities are scarce, remain safe havens for quacks. “Tea estates, especially privately owned ones, are also vulnerable. Limited public interaction and the owners’ preference for cheaper, unqualified alternatives to meet the Plantation Labour Act requirements further encourage the employment of fake doctors,” he said.

The problem isn’t confined to rural areas. Fake doctors have been arrested in urban centers like Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, and Nagaon, with some even employed in private nursing homes and hospitals. A recent case in Silchar made headlines when a fake doctor was found performing surgeries as an obstetrics and gynecology (O&G) specialist.

The Anti-Quackery Cell has also uncovered fake doctors working with outsourced agencies contracted by the government for healthcare schemes, including Mobile Medical Units.

“What we have uncovered is just the tip of the iceberg,” Dr. Neog warned.

The methods used by these individuals vary. Many rely on forged degrees, while others go so far as to steal the identity or registration number of legitimate doctors.

To verify a doctor’s credentials, the public can search the “Indian Medical Register,” maintained by the National Medical Commission. A search by name or registration number will display the doctor’s qualifications and official details.

However, Dr. Neog cautioned that this system is not foolproof. “In many cases, we’ve found quacks using the identities of genuine doctors. We need stronger legislation, with harsher punishments and heavier fines to deter such practices,” he urged.