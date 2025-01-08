Assam CPI(M) state conference ends: Suprakash Talukdar re-elected as Secy

Guwahati, Jan 8: The 24th Assam State conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) concluded in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Senior party leader Suprakash Talukdar was re-elected as the secretary of the CPI (M) Assam State committee for a fresh three-year term during the conference.

A 50-member state committee and a 13-member state secretariat were also elected at the conclusion of the three-day event.

Besides Talukdar, the other newly-elected members of the CPI(M) State secretariat are Isfaqur Rahman, Manoranjan Talukdar (MLA), Tiken Das, Ajit Das, Nayan Bhuyan, Tapan Sarma, Gajen Barman, Azizur Rahman, Nirangkush Nath, Sangita Das, Shatanjeev Das, and Basudev Kalita.

The conference was attended by former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, former MP and CPI (M) Politburo member Nilotpal Basu, veteran Marxist leader and former MLA Hemen Das, and former MP Uddhab Barman.

A public meeting was held at the Fancy Bazar Ferry Ghat on the inaugural day of the conference, which was addressed by Sarkar, Basu, and other senior leaders of the party.

Around 325 delegates from across Assam participated in the deliberations. The State committee's organisational report was also presented on the occasion.

A total of 21 political resolutions were adopted by the delegates. The main resolution pertains to the CPI (M)'s resolve "to isolate and defeat the BJP and to make efforts to unite all the anti-BJP forces for that purpose." The party also decided to build local-level sustained movements and work to increase its strength in the state.





By-

Staff Reporter