Assam: CPI (M) leader arrested in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 16: The Special Task Force (STF) apprehended Amuruddin Ahmed, a senior leader of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati. The arrest took place on Monday evening.

According to sources, Ahmed, who is also known by names like Sunil and Surjya, is believed to hold a prominent role in the outlawed organisation. Under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the CPI (Maoist) has been designated as a banned group by the government.

Ahmed joined the organisation in 2009 and currently serves as the mass organiser in the Cachar area and is acting as an observer for Dibrugarh.

On receiving information about the arrival of Ahmed, the STF picked him up from ISBT on Monday evening.

He was actively involved in organisational activities and he was camping in various Adivasi-inhabited areas of Barak. It may be stated that his wife, Nirmala Biswas, also known as Seema or Subhra, is also a senior functionary of the CPI (Maoist) and is operating from West Bengal.

A case has been registered with the STF Police station, and Ahmed is scheduled to be produced in court today, with legal proceedings anticipated to follow.