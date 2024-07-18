Assam: Cow Mafia injured in police encounter in Dhubri

Dhubri, Jul 18: An Alleged cattle mafia sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg during a police encounter on the India-Bangladesh border in the Golakganj area of Dhubri District on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late at night in West Gaikhwa, where Golakganj police confronted the accused as he attempted to evade arrest.



The accused individual has been identified as Sirajul Haque.



The encounter unfolded when police, accompanied by Haque for spot verification, were suddenly attacked by the accused.



It may be mentioned that Haque, who is known to be involved in illegal activities related to cattle smuggling across the border, allegedly launched an assault on the officers in an attempt to flee.



In retaliation, the Golakganj police were compelled to open fire, injuring Haque in the ensuing exchange.



Currently, Haque is receiving medical treatment under police custody at Dhubri Medical College and Hospital.

