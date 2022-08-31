Assam: Court sentences man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Kokrajhar, Aug 31: A special court in Kokrajhar district sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in July 2019. The convict has been sent to a 20-year prison sentence, which was announced on Tuesday.

The Special Judge for Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, Joydeb Koch, has slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the convict Sharidul Islam of Gossaigaon. In addition, the court imposed a Rs 10,000 punishment on the accused and also directed that, in default of payment of the fine, the prisoner would be imprisoned for an additional year.

According to sources, the convict raped the minor girl when she went to a grazing field near to a river to see cows in July 2019.

A case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's uncle under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sharidul Islam was arrested and tried under different sections of the POCSO Act.

