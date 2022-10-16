Court orders case against policeman over custodial torture in Karimganj

Guwahati, Oct 16: A court in Assam's Karimganj district has registered a case against a police inspector after two people had lodged complaint of torture in custody. The two persons who were apprehended in a case of theft at the Neelambazar Police Station had reported of this, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Nur Md. Abdullah Ahmed Majumdar has ordered to register a case against Neelambazar police station Officer-in-Charge and Inspector Deepjyoti Malakar after the two individuals alleged that they were tortured in custody after being arrested on Wednesday night.



Malakar, however, denied the allegations, claiming that it was a trick of the two suspected thieves to "get away" even as police have proof of their offences.



According to the complaint of the detainees it was reported that one of them was tortured in different methods, including rubbing of chilli powder on private parts and pouring petrol on his body followed by a threat to set him on fire.



However, a policeman, present during the trial, has reportedly confessed to the custodial torture before the court.

