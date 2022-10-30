Assam: Court acquits GP Singh of Sam Stafford's death

Guwahati, Oct 30: GP Singh, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Law & Order), was acquitted of Sam Stafford's murder. According to the police investigations, there was no evidence of GP Singh's involvement in Sam's death.

Sam Stafford was a 17-year-old student from Guwahati's Hatigaon, who was killed during anti-CAA protests in Assam in 2019. The youth was shot and killed on the spot when police fired indiscriminately from point blank range to disperse the protestors.

According to the police report that was submitted after the investigations, it was proven that Sam had a gunshot wound on his body, but the person who shot him was not identified.

On October 29, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kamrup (Metro), requested that the District Legal Services Authority (DSLA) compensate the next of kin of Sam Stafford, a minor, who was killed in police firing during anti-CAA protests in 2019.

The court directed that the compensation be paid as per the Victim Compensation Scheme under Section 357A of Code of Criminal Procedure.