Assam

Assam: Couple held for smuggling heroin at Chaparmukh

By Correspondent
Assam: Couple held for smuggling heroin at Chaparmukh
AT Photo

Raha, Apr 21: A couple was arrested for allegedly smuggling heroin at Chaparmukh on Thursday night. Chaparmukh Police claimed to have recovered 539 gram of heroin from Korban Ali and Asia Begam during a police checking after a source information.

The couple was on their way home at Kachua village under Kachua police station when they were detained. They had arrived at Chaparmukh by train and planned to go home by a passenger vehicle, police said.

Chaparmukh police further informed that the husband and wife duo had hidden the drugs in eight plastic containers. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Correspondent


Similar Posts
Correspondent


