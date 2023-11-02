85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Couple found dead on Sivasagar highway

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Couple found dead on Sivasagar highway
Photo: IANS (Representational image)

Guwahati, Nov 2: In a tragic incident, a couple was allegedly found dead along National Highway 37 in the Sivasagar district of Assam on Thursday morning.

It is suspected that they might have been involved in a hit-and-run accident as a motorcycle believed to be theirs was found near the dead bodies.

Meanwhile, locals in the area immediately informed the authorities after they discovered the bodies.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated to determine whether the incident was indeed a hit-and-run accident.

The Assam Tribune


