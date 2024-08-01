Assam: Corruption allegations raised as housed under PMAY(G) remain incomplete for 2 years

Margherita, August 1:A Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY-G) house in the 83 number Margherita constituency has remained incomplete for two years, raising concerns of corruption and mismanagement.

The house, intended to provide shelter under the Prime Minister’s vision of offering every downtrodden citizen a concrete house by 2025, stands as a symbol of the scheme’s failure in the region due to alleged irregularities.



The PMAY (G) initiative, aimed at constructing durable houses for the underprivileged, has reportedly been compromised in Margherita, Tinsukia district.



The project, under the Kumarpatty Gaon panchayat, includes two houses allocated in 2021-2022 and 2019-2020 to beneficiaries Sanjay Bhumij and Shankar Gwala, respectively. However, both structures remain incomplete and substandard.



BJP leader Mahesh Tanti and contractor Ganesh Tanti were assigned the construction of these houses. Despite receiving payments and official documents, including bank passbooks, Aadhar cards, and PAN cards, from the beneficiaries, the houses have been left with incomplete construction and inadequate materials.



Sanjay Bhumij's family is living in deplorable conditions in a half-built house lacking tin sheets, boundary walls, and electricity.



Nuwel Patra, a leader of the Assam Tea Tribes Student Association (ATTSA) in Margherita, has called for an impartial investigation into the matter. Patra criticised the Kumarpatty Gaon panchayat officials and other concerned department members for their alleged involvement in the corruption.



Attempts to contact the president of the Kumarpatty Gaon panchayat for comments on the issue have been unsuccessful. The ATTSA has demanded an inquiry from the Margherita sub-divisional officer (civil) to address the corruption and ensure justice for the affected families.

