Assam cops to receive medals for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 14: Over 20 police personnel from Assam will be conferred with the prestigious Police medals for Gallantry, Distinguished and Meritorious services on the occasion of Independence Day 2022 on Monday.

As per a notification, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of 1,082 police personnel from CAPFs and state forces have been awarded various categories of service medals, including for gallant action, on the occasion of Independence Day, an official statement said Sunday.

The decorations include 347 police medal for gallantry (PMG), 87 President's police medal for distinguished service and 648 police medals for meritorious service.

Out of the 347 gallantry awards, 204 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir, 80 for displaying bravery in Left Wing Extremism or Naxal violence affected areas and 14 personnel for showing bravery in North-East Region, the Union home ministry said.

From Assam, Additional Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Himangshu Das will be conferred with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service while 12 other police officials have been named for Police Medal for meritorious service.

John Das (SDPO), Jitumoni Deka (SI), Bitupan Chutia (SI), Achyut Nath (SI), Sambhu Ronghang (LNK), Hondor Sing Tokbi (CT), Greatson Marak (CT) and Sambor Rongpi (CT) have been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry.

Similarly, 14 personnel from the State were awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are: Diganta Kumar Choudhury (Deputy Commissioner Of Police) Central, Biraj Das (Superintendent Of Police), Amrit Chandra Kalita (Dy Sp), Jayanta Kumar Barman (Inspector), Debendra Nath Das (Asstt. Sub Inspector), Purna Chandra Das (Lance Naik), Kamal Chetry (Lance Naik), Khargeswar Nath (Lance Naik), Dipak Bhuyan (Lance Naik), Dandadhar Brahma (Constable), Ranjit Sarmah (Constable), Ashim Borah (Inspector), Junmoni Kurmi (Constable), and Dipali Gogol (Woman Constable).

Special Director General of Police (DGP) of Law and Order congratulated all the police personnel in a tweet.





Congratulations to Medal awardees of @assampolice on the occasion of Independence Day 2022. @CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/w20LE7ypS1 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 14, 2022







