84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: Cops recover explosives near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Cops recover explosives near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district
X

Guwahati, Dec 22: In a sensational situation at Dhekiajuli-Sirajuli area, the police have lately recovered few explosives. As per information, the explosives were recovered at Sirajuli bridge on NH 15 under Dhekiajuli PS in Sonitpur district this morning, on Thursday.

However, the explosives were confirmed to be of less intensity made from normal crackers.

The police said that somebody had put the things just to mislead them as well as the security forces.

The incident created a panic among the locals. Later, the police on receiving the information rushed to the spot to settle the matter.

As per reports, the police has conducted an investigation lately to nab the miscreant who is behind the matter.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: Cops recover explosives near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district

Guwahati, Dec 22: In a sensational situation at Dhekiajuli-Sirajuli area, the police have lately recovered few explosives. As per information, the explosives were recovered at Sirajuli bridge on NH 15 under Dhekiajuli PS in Sonitpur district this morning, on Thursday.

However, the explosives were confirmed to be of less intensity made from normal crackers.

The police said that somebody had put the things just to mislead them as well as the security forces.

The incident created a panic among the locals. Later, the police on receiving the information rushed to the spot to settle the matter.

As per reports, the police has conducted an investigation lately to nab the miscreant who is behind the matter.

The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X