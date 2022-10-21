84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Cops recover 7L cash and demonitised notes from Dibrugarh DTO

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Cops recover 7L cash and demonitised notes from Dibrugarh DTO
Guwahati, Oct 21: In continuation of Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption Assam action against corruption at District Transport Office (DTO) Dibrugarh, searches have been carried out at residence of Sri Sanjib Hazarika, District Transport Officer, Dibrugarh.

According to reports, the police have recovered Rs 7,03,800 unaccounted cash and Rs 87,000 demonetised notes have also been found till now.

Previously, two officials from the District Transport Office (DTO) of Dibrugarh identified as Pankaj Saikia and Ditimoni Gogoi were caught red-handed when found accepting bribe money on behalf of suspect officer from the complainant for facilitating offline payment of road tax on October 19.

Moreover, after frisking Junior Assistant Ditimoni Gogoi's flat, the police recovered an amount of Rs 9, 30, 500 following which Gogoi was arrested by Dibrugarh police on Wednesday.

