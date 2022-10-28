Assam: Cops nab youth possessing pistol in the city

Guwahati, Oct 28: The Chandmari police on Friday arrested the youth with a pistol from the highway near Bhaskar Nagar road in the city.

The police has been able to nab the youth possessing the pistol and the accused has been identified as Mofizul Islam. According to reports, the youth is a tenant residing at Bhaskar Nagar. But, it has been found that he originally hails from Dhubri district of Assam.

The accused, Mofizul Islam worked with a contractor named Deep Narayan Shah who has also been arrested by the Chandmari police in connection with the incident.

The Police have conducted an investigation into why the youth was using pistols. After initial investigations the Chandmari police suspected it to be a factory made pistol.

However, further probe is still going on, in this regard.