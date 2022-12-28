Assam: Cops nab one in acid attack on minor in Barpeta

Guwahati, Dec 28: In another shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was attacked with battery acid allegedly by a 20-year-old man in Assam's Barpeta, officials informed on Tuesday.



According to reports, a 17-year-old girl was attacked by a 20-year-old man on Sunday. The police mentioned that the girl already knew her attacker. The incident took place when the victim was returning home from a cultural event.



The reason for the attack is said to be a failed relationship. He took the extreme step after the victim had decided to end her relation with him. He was arrested by the local police after the incident.



According to police, this attack took place in the Mazdia village coming under Sarthebari police station on Sunday "Initial investigations show that the victim and the accused were in a relationship and the girl broke up with the man recently. Upset over this, the accused Meher Ali, attacked her with battery acid," said Pradip Saikia in a statement. He is the additional superintendent of police (ASP) for the Barpeta district.



Reports said the girl sustained superficial injuries on her neck and shoulder and was admitted to a local hospital. She was discharged on Monday after her condition improved.



Assam Police has arrested Meher Ali and an official investigation into the matter has been initiated.

