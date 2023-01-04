Assam: Cops nab narcotics trader in Guwahati after raiding flat

Guwahati, Jan 4: A narcotic trader in Guwahati was nabbed by the police after conducting a raid at the trader's rented flat on Tuesday.

After receiving information, the police promptly acted upon and raided the flat at Surujmukhi Path, Ghoramara, of the vendees, namely, Milton Chakraborty of Shillong, and Avi Das of Nalbari.

As per information, the police could recover 12 packets of soap boxes of heroin weighing 170 grams, which were hidden in the bathroom of the vendees' flat.

Sources revealed that, the suspected vendor, namely Dipankar Ray of Patharkandi, Karimganj district, was travelling by BG Express from Dimapur to Guwahati carrying the narcotics, which was delivered at Ghoramara in Guwahati.

However, efforts are on by the police to arrest Ray as he fled to another neighbouring state delivering the consignment.

Necessary actions are being taken and reportedly an investigation has also been conducted by the Guwahati Police on this matter.















