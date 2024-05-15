Assam: Cops critically injured in Cachar, four detained

Silchar, May 15: Two police officials, including a lady constable of Cachar Police, were critically injured after they were allegedly attacked by members of a family.

The incident took place in the Gumrah area, close to the Indo-Bangla international border, in the Katigorah constituency of Cachar district in the wee hours of Tuesday.



Senior police officials informed that four people, including two women belonging to the same family, have been arrested in this connection. “We had secret inputs about a suspected cattle smuggler being involved in a cattle trade with a team from across the border. Our team went to nab him. But the family members of the alleged smuggler launched an attack on the police officials with sharp weapons, in which one sub inspector and a lady constable sustained serious injuries and they had to be rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Four people, including the suspected cattle smuggler, were detained. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC in this regard,” a senior Cachar Police official told The Assam Tribune on Tuesday.