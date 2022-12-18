Assam: Cops arrest two in connection of rape in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 18: Yet in another horrific incident of physical abuse in the city, a 18-year-old girl has been raped with the intention of giving work..

According to reports, two men were arrested by Basistha police who has been identified as, Amirul Islam and Abu Abdullah, brought the young woman to Guwahati on the pretext of providing work from Tezpur's Roumari.



Later, the young woman was taken to an under-construction building in Lakhra Bamunpara where she has been physically assaulted by the accused.



A case was registered at Basistha police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the young woman.

Meanwhile, Basistha police has arrested Amirul Islam and Abu Abdullah and accordingly conducted an investigation on the matter.